Some people say they are unbiased and embrace compromise (but only if you agree with them). Actually, they are shocked and angered when met with opposing opinions. They didn’t think there could be any.

Conflicting views seemingly enrage these pathetic individuals. They shout down any and all dissension. To them, louder means “more right.” They seemingly don’t respond to reason. Eye rolls become “microagressions.” They readily surrender their wits for inflammation by others and then vehemently blame others for their anger.

Why are these snowflakes seemingly so easily hurt? Who taught them what to expect in life? A Robin Abcarian op-ed in the Feb. 13 LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section had the headline “We must invest in our most precious resource.” The above comments show that money isn’t the only thing lacking.

Congratulations to some school administrators with doctorates who eliminate the recognition of excellence while bestowing participation ribbons to all students in their preparation for for real life. (For those readers who are narrow-minded, can only process comments literally and have no common sense, the previous sentence is satire. It's a shame that I have to waste words to explain this, but some parvanimity sufferers, who choose to comment, might say, “I don’t understand. What do you mean?”)

Bob Reed

Colerain Township