In Alex De Jonge’s masterpiece book “The Life and Times of Grigorii Rasputin” (1982), the author writes:

“Over the years evidence of Rasputin’s misbehavior would accumulate steadily, only to be obstinately rejected by his admirers, because to accept it would prevent them from believing what they wanted so desperately to believe. ... The credulity which surrounded Rasputin is reminiscent of that displayed by the Germans who elected Hitler chancellor in Germany in 1933; his disciples wanted so badly to believe in Rasputin that he managed to persuade them for a long time that black was white — because that was the colour they needed it to be.’’

Today, I believe the author could rewrite those same phrases and change the names of Rasputin and Hitler to Donald J. Trump.

In my opinion, it would take Sigmund Freud or an equivalent psychiatrist to explain to the rest of us how mob worship, glorification and submission to an incompetent, ignorant, mentally ill, extremely egotistical, pathological liar is possible.

It has happened before, has happened now and will happen in the future.

Samuel R. Stitman

Mountville