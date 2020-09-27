You could say Christianity has become a co-conspirator in fascism and authoritarianism. Racism and white supremacy seem to be key platforms of the current administration.

Yet another strategic mechanism in the Republican masquerade is denial. The GOP has to indoctrinate its base with religious references, which they get by quoting Bible verses such as Romans 13 about obedience to the state (read: police).

The right wing has seemingly supplanted person-centered qualities like kindness and mercy with a cult of personality. The fact that many Christians support President Donald Trump says something to me about the distortion of theology, lack of spirituality and wisdom among the devout.

Denial is a psychological affiliate of white supremacy. It allows the alt-right to draw in bigots in suits instead of hoods.

Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, who represents part of York County, recently denied that racism is a systemic problem and said the deaths of unarmed Black people at the hands of law enforcement was being sensationalized in the media — picking up on the denialist trope of “a few bad apples.”

Police and vigilante injustice have always been systemic. A new report from the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative brings the number of racist killings between 1865 and 1950 to almost 6,500 (4,000 by lynching). A full count of all victims of racist violence by white people since 1619 would probably be near a million. And it hasn’t stopped.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster