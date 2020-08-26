“Systemic racism” is used to describe America today. But how can a country elect a Black man as president twice and still be racist? It took a lot white people to elect him.

As for the cancel culture, we are destroying our history, and we cannot learn from our mistakes if we are not reminded of them. If we are going to erase symbols of racism, then we need to change the name of the Democratic Party, because of its history of racism from its inception until at least the 1970s.

Racism and bigotry have been part of the world and will be with us forever. We can only strive to overcome them.

Carl Jeffries

Warwick Township