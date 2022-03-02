Russian President Vladimir Putin is providing to everyone a teachable moment. His seeming desire to satisfy his ego and glorify his name at the expense of anyone in his way clearly proves his lack of manhood.

Real men care for others. They help others and treat everyone with respect.

Putin’s actions are causing death and needless suffering that will span a lifetime for thousands among the innocent residents of Ukraine who were just living their lives.

Then, seemingly to help prop up Putin’s actions and ego, former President Donald Trump, and his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, made what I view as traitorous comments in praise of Putin. Did they forget that they are Americans? Politics are supposed to stop at the water’s edge.

“God examines rich and poor, not according to their lands and houses, but according to the riches of their hearts,” said St. Augustine of Hippo, commenting on Psalms 48:3.

Jim Hamaker

Lancaster