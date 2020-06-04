Yes, we have a right to protest police brutality.

No, violence by demonstrators does not help the cause.

Yes, we need serious reform in American law enforcement.

No, nothing this man Donald Trump is doing helps at all, but he can't help it.

Yes, I believe he is mentally unhinged and increasingly dangerous.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No, we can’t let him destroy our nation.

Yes, I believe it’s time to use the 25th Amendment and lock him up someplace where he can’t hurt anyone else or himself.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster