It has been evident for some time that the U.S. Postal Service has serious problems for a variety of reasons, not all of which are political in nature. The most obvious effect of these problems is the difficulty they have in consistently delivering our mail six days a week.

Perhaps we should recognize its manpower troubles and just resign ourselves to the reality that the vast majority of us do not really need to receive mail more than five days a week, if that.

Reducing home deliveries to five days a week of dependable service should reduce Postal Service expenses substantially. If some businesses believe they require six-day service, charge them a premium for the extra day.

Wayne Laepple

Lancaster Township