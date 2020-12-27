The Crime Prevention Research Center has reported that 5% of all U.S. counties (home to 47% of the population) account for 68% of all murders.

This should direct law enforcement priorities. Protecting life and property is the main responsibility of all public servants. Failure to make law and order a priority is worrisome for all citizens; not just for that 5%.

When federal efforts to quell violence, arson and looting are called “racial animosity” and local “leaders” pretend it’s not happening, every citizen should be asking, “Who will stop its spreading and where does it end?”

Let’s pray our county never becomes an out-of-control violence hot spot. Lawlessness as a way of life is unacceptable.

Melvin “Pete” Snyder

West Donegal Township