When history ultimately decides where, in the historical rankings, the Trump presidency should reside, it may turn out to be the best thing that ever happened to James Buchanan.

As for presidential character, in a similar vein, Richard Nixon just moved one notch further from the bottom.

And in a related subcategory, Donald Trump may displace Michael Dukakis for the worst-ever conceived photo op, Trump’s borrowed Bible replacing Dukakis’ borrowed tanker’s helmet, to say nothing of the tear-gassed dispersal of peaceful demonstrators prior to said photo op. (Trump also gets credit for having pardoned one extra turkey during Thanksgiving week.)

Dave Healey

Manheim Township