The silent growth of regulatory power is killing freedom in America. The “deemed necessary” clause of President Richard Nixon’s Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 paved the way for regulators to impose rules deemed to be necessary without congressional review. Rules imposed by OSHA regulators apply to nearly all licensed business in America.

Other regulatory agencies now apply the “deemed necessary” concept to other activities. Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has deemed it necessary to require permits for many construction projects. Its permitting process can increase the cost of basic housing units by more than 50%, effectively denying affordable housing to many local folks.

Practices that force regulated communities to carry the costs imposed by publicly funded regulators deny basic freedoms to members of the regulated community.

As we have the opportunity, let’s please support laws that make regulators pay for costs they impose.

Joe Heller

New Holland