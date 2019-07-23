Recently, I was struggling to eat a tough, overcooked pork chop. I kept reminding my self to chew the meat carefully before swallowing, as there was no one present to administer the Heimlich maneuver.
Then it hit me: If I did start to choke on a piece of hard meat, why couldn’t I try to save myself? First, it would be important not to panic. Second, I would try to stand up and then bend forward as much as possible. Finally, I would clasp my hands together and firmly pump my belly, forcing air upward toward the obstacle lodged in my throat.
Query: Why hasn’t anyone ever suggested this before? What does a single diner have to lose if his/her life is ebbing away?
If any LNP readers find themselves in this dire situation, decide to do the Grier maneuver, and if it has a successful ending, please let me know.
If unsuccessful, please don’t try to contact me from the other side. Don’t want to hear your bellyaching — was only trying to help.
John G. Grier
East Lampeter Township