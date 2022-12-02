With election distractions mostly over, perhaps we can resolve the local part of the Chesapeake Bay pollution problem.

The City of Lancaster water supply pond along the Conestoga River retains important resources other than water. Flood debris and other washings from upstream areas are detained in the pond before they are able to be carried closer to the Chesapeake Bay.

Giving pond operators proper credit for any pollution they recover from the pond could go a long way toward meeting our local Chesapeake Bay pollution reduction mandates.

I invite our newly elected representatives to extract greater value from our heavy investment in agency regulators. Agency permitting processes and related fines add great cost to using our local water.

Surely our elected representatives can find ways to help our career regulators to serve local folks much more effectively.

Joe Heller

New Holland