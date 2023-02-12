Imagine you have a mortgage and owe $25,000 on your car, but you have a budget that will cover those two things, plus daily expenses such as food, gas, utilities, etc.

Unexpectedly, you have an auto accident that severely injures your spouse, who then needs several surgeries. Not to mention that you need a new car. Suddenly, you find yourself with a huge deficit and must borrow money to cover your unexpected expenses.

The federal government isn’t much different. Under the Constitution, Congress passes the federal budget. In addition to its “normal” budget, it faces the largest debt in history — caused to a significant extent by former President Donald Trump’s massive tax cuts.

As with my example of the family budget, our government has been faced with unexpected expenses (Russia’s war against Ukraine, massive hurricanes, inflation, etc.).

The government is forced to borrow in order to cover the debt. This requires raising the debt ceiling, as we have done almost every year.

But, this year, the debt ceiling has become a political battle, with far-right Republicans refusing to raise the debt ceiling. This could cause the government to default on its debts, creating a situation similar to what would happen to a private citizen. The country’s credit rating and the value of the dollar would drop, and our taxes would probably be increased. And all of it caused by the ignorance and infighting in Congress.

Robert Hirsch

Lancaster Township