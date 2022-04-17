In the April 10 letter “Defining issue of abortion in US,” the writer stated, “In my view, abortion should be between a woman and her doctor — government should not be involved.”

I have friends who have had abortions. The first time they saw a doctor was when the abortion was done by the abortionist.

The writer also stated, “Those who are pro-life believe, because of their religion, that personhood begins at conception.”

Dr. Jerome Lejeune, the geneticist who discovered that an extra chromosome causes Down syndrome, has stated that all characteristics of each person — sex, eye color, shoe size, intelligence, etc. — are determined at fertilization (conception) by the baby’s genetic code in the 46 human chromosomes.

Colleen Reilly

Lebanon