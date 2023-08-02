The pejorative term “conspiracy theorist” was once used by the CIA to describe those who questioned the Warren Commission’s report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A pejorative term is a word or phrase that expresses contempt for, or disapproval of, someone or something. When used to describe a person, the term is typically employed to belittle that individual.

Pejorative terms are used to dismiss, discredit, shame and silence unconventional perspectives. The use of pejorative terms is therefore a form of censorship.

Democracy depends upon meaningful discourse and the free exchange of ideas. Anything that discourages open dialogue and critical thinking should be considered suspect.

When you see individuals in the media or members of a political party using pejorative terms to discredit a particular candidate, maybe it’s because their preferred narrative won’t hold up under scrutiny.

Let our candidates debate the issues.

Geoff Petrasek

Manheim Township