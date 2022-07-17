How do you define an American patriot? Are you automatically a patriot if you have an American flag flying in your front yard? Are you a patriot if you display a “Support the police” or a “Support our troops” sign at your home? What if you attend a fireworks celebration on the Fourth of July? These gestures have merit; all of these examples, however, are just symbols of patriotism.

So, what is a patriot? Just as putting your family’s security and needs ahead of your own is the sign of a good parent, putting the country’s security and needs ahead of your own is the sign of a good citizen. Below are a few examples.

True patriots do all they can to become educated. They read newspapers, they read books about our history (both the glory and the shame), they listen critically to newscasts (even though the reports may be upsetting) and they watch the Jan. 6 committee hearings (though the testimony may be shocking).

Patriots do not threaten elected officials, school board members, librarians or scientists with violence. They do not attack the U.S. Capitol police with an American flagpole while trying to overturn the results of a secure and fair election.

Patriots do get Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended vaccinations to protect the health of themselves, their family and their community. They do support efforts to increase the Veterans Affairs medical benefits to our veterans, even if it means an increase in our taxes.

Finally, a true patriot, not a symbolic patriot, will vote!

Jane Cowden

Lititz