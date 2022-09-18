Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons seems to be conflicted about his governing philosophy.

In April 2021, COVID-19 was still raging and the county was involved in operating a vaccination clinic that was going to cease operations earlier than expected due to declining participation. In response to a question about whether it was his responsibility to encourage people to get vaccinated he said, “I’m not part of the nanny state that believes people’s lives need to be controlled or be lectured to.”

But now, about 17 months later, we read that Parsons is seemingly all in on the nanny state. With Planned Parenthood preparing to offer medicine-based abortions next year — perfectly legal, by the way — Parsons tweeted, “I would anticipate any hospital (partnering with Planned Parenthood) ... will see many people and organizations, including Lancaster County government, reevaluate relationships they have with such an organization.”

Commissioner Parsons apparently now wants to be the nanny who controls the lives of women and their reproductive health.

He should make up his mind about how he wants to govern, and I believe that we should make up our minds not to elect him ever again.

David Ehrlich

Manheim Township