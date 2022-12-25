Some parents’ concerns are growing with regard to how devices are affecting their children. So, how can you trust your child with his or her phone?

As a teenager with unrestricted access to phones and technology thanks to my parents, some might describe us as “careless.”

But I view my situation merely as an act of extreme trust. My parents know I’ll be responsible with my technology, and therefore they trust me with it.

This system of trust must be understood by all members for it to function. Discipline is not an option. Discipline does not prevent disruptive behavior and inappropriate device use.

Instead, teaching appropriate usage and responsible decision-making, plus setting clear expectations, are the keys to fostering trust between parents and their children.

Whether through sports or even walking the neighbor’s dogs, parents should give their kids the option of being physically active. Giving your child an “out of device” experience will likely result in better solutions than removing their device.

It’s essential not to snoop on your child’s device. If you betray your bond, it will hurt your child’s feelings and how they view you. Your child will want to believe that you trust them.

All of these steps will help parents teach their children about appropriate technology usage while setting clear expectations.

Elizabeth Swinehart

Grade 10

Solanco High School