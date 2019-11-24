As an Army veteran, I took my oath seriously. I swore that I would do my duty to the best of my ability and assumed that my comrades would do the same.
For that reason, I am appalled by President Donald Trump’s recent decision to pardon convicted war criminals. Such action is inappropriate and unnecessary.
We who served subscribed to a higher standard of behavior than other military personnel. Trump’s action is an insult to those on active duty, as well as my fellow veterans. For this and other reasons, I refuse to vote for Trump and will work to ensure his defeat in the upcoming election.
Jack L. Enco
Warwick Township