This news brief appeared in Tuesday’s LNP: “The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday.”

How ironic! The current and past administrations appear eager to take action against nations whose human rights records do not meet our standards.

But there is a nation whose human rights abuses have gone mostly unnoticed and unchallenged for years by these same administrations and the media: Israel.

Since 1967, Palestinians living in Gaza and the West Bank have suffered systematic abuses at the hands of the state of Israel, including confiscation of land for illegal settlements; destruction of sources of livelihood; arrest and imprisonment without charge; killing of innocent children; periodic massive destruction of housing and infrastructure (in Gaza); and constant, humiliating daily living conditions.

Against the apartheid regime of South Africa, most Americans supported the successful boycott, divestment and sanctions movement. However, when a similar movement against the government of Israel began years ago, no U.S. administration or Congress supported it.

In fact, since then, 35 U.S. states have acted essentially to outlaw anyone supporting boycott/divestment/sanction against Israel from doing business with the state.

As the writer of the Dec. 5 letter “Jews have reason to worry here” stated so eloquently: “No one should be silent whenever people anywhere endure suffering and humiliation. There is right and wrong. No one should be silent.”

Should this not apply to Palestinians, too?

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township