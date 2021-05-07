I was delighted to learn in a recent edition of LNP | LancasterOnline that the World Worm Charming Championships have been held since 1980, when Tom Shufflebotham charmed 511 worms out of the ground in 30 minutes.

It occurred to me that this is not dissimilar to our primary election process, in which various “worms” appear out of the ground — only to go right back in when the contest is over.

These “worms” ostensibly aerate our soil for the benefit of all but always in their hidden world, which we never see.

My favorite worm is U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Like a worm, I believe he is concerned primarily with his own survival, which means that he is responsible only to his party’s leadership and has no responsibility to any of us or any of the other worms.

In my view, no one ever sees what Smucker does, nor will he surface long enough to answer any questions about the political soil that he inhabits.

Let us hope that in this year’s primary we charm some strong independent-thinker worms out of the political soil of Lancaster County. Let us hope that they realize that they can survive and function in the open air and should not disappear again into the well-fertilized soil of the political underground.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown