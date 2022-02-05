The Jan. 31 LNP article “Road salt taking toll on nature” shows that the impact of salt applied to roads in winter is obviously a problem.

Another issue may be the oiling of dirt roads during the summer. Years ago in northern Pennsylvania, I would visit a colony of whippoorwills during the evenings. In my headlights, I would see glowing beads of red eyes from the road ahead, where the birds would be sitting. They were likely gathering insects for their young.

One evening, I stopped in horror. The road was a glistening, oily mess. I knew from prior experience that if I drove on it, my car would be covered with oil, and that I would slide around on a surface worse than black ice. I wanted to return to assess any negative effects, but I never did.

I noticed that a township in Lebanon County, in the upper reaches of Hammer Creek, has stopped this practice.

Vehicular traffic is also a real hazard to wildlife. One winter, I counted seven road-killed barn owls. I have found mink, weasels, lemmings, screech owls, loggerhead shrikes and other roadkill. Plus, disturbances by passing vehicles can cause birds to scatter and use up the energy they need for survival, especially in the winter.

Stanley Stahl

Manor Township