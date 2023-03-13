Nothing happens to our world in isolation. Anything that damages any part of our environment has a ripple effect outward and damages the rest of us. Damage done by the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, should have all of us concerned.

In that accident, thousands of pounds of vinyl chloride — a chemical used to make polyvinyl chloride (or PVC) plastics — were released. The fire from the accident generated phosgene, a gas used as a chemical weapon in World War I. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimated that more than 43,000 fish, crustaceans, amphibians and other marine animals were killed as a result of the spill.

The damaging effects to air, soil, humans and animals will be felt for years to come.

Plastics are more dangerous than we used to think. Microplastics cause damage to human cells and have infiltrated all parts of our world, from the peaks of Mount Everest to the depths of the ocean.

Chemical additives to plastics are often toxic, carcinogenic or endocrine disruptors that derail normal development and can lead to birth defects, developmental disorders, increased allergies and other serious problems.

The plastics industry has a history of being dangerous. Safety regulations must be demanded at the level of fossil carbon extraction from the soil, along supply lines, at factories and in the disposal of said plastics when their use has expired.

Our state legislators are not holding the industry accountable for the harm it causes, nor demanding that manufacturers change the way petrochemicals are utilized and handled.

Pennsylvania taxpayers are subsidizing this industry’s existence and bankrolling its profits. In 2016, Pennsylvania granted Shell $1.65 billion in state tax credits, one of the largest tax incentives in state history. In November, the state Legislature and then-Gov. Tom Wolf signed over $2 billion in subsidies into law — with less than a half-day’s notice and no public hearings.

It’s time for our legislators to protect our communities, rather than protect the rights of the fossil fuel industry to harm us.

Malinda Clatterbuck

Martic Township