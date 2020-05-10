A few thoughts about nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First of all, it doesn’t make sense for Gov. Tom Wolf not to reflect the incidence of nursing home cases when deciding when to begin to “open” a county. I do not suggest simply subtracting all such cases. The possibility of infections from staff members spreading into the community exists, but this is surely not the case with the residents.

Not adjusting for the new nursing home COVID-19 cases in a county makes little sense. In saying nursing home cases would not be separated, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said, “It is an example of how we are all connected.” To characterize that comment as irrelevant would increase its relevance.

I think we would all agree that there is an alarming number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes. If I understand correctly, state Rep. Mike Sturla suggests that the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes is a clear indication that they need higher reimbursement rates. It seems to me this is another example of our representatives immediately deciding to throw money at a problem.

I would suggest that taking a close look at the practices and procedures used in nursing homes to protect residents from disease should be the first step. It might just be that proper management to ensure that state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are being followed — combined with thorough state inspections — is the answer.

John Streeter

West Lampeter Township