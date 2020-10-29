As the parasitic spotted lanternfly sucks the life-sustaining nourishment from a host tree, so have our president and his obedient Republican minions done so from our imperiled democracy.

I believe the Republicans have turned their backs on the common good of our country and heard only the voice of their party leader — Donald J. Trump, whose words and actions seem to indicate autocratic ambitions.

Republicans, believing that Trump holds their future in his hands, have timidly remained silent while his power grab goes on.

Our president did not drain the swamp. He added creatures to it. He surrounded himself with the likes of Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos, Michael Cohen — many now convicted criminals.

His former confidant, Steve Bannon, is now under federal indictment for fraud.

Trump has befriended murderous autocrats like Mohammed bin Salman, Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin. In Helsinki, Trump chose to take the word of Putin over the findings of U.S intelligence agencies regarding Russian meddling in our 2016 election.

If we are to recover from the corruption of the last four years, our journey to do so must begin Nov. 3. Let’s restore our severely damaged democracy. Let’s renew our alliances with our longtime friends around the world. We are far stronger standing united with them than going it alone. They give us strength in standing up to the likes of Putin and Kim. Let’s show the world that we are again a country of honor, morals and conscience.

Steve Cooke

East Hempfield Township