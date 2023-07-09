The LNP | LancasterOnline editors love to find ways to put the words “white Christian nationalism” on the newspaper’s pages. This was the theme of the Greg Carey column “When ‘Christ Is Lord’ is actually bad news,” which was published in the July 2 Perspective section.

Carey was drawing attention to a billboard on Route 501 northbound in Lititz that is linked to a national group that he finds objectionable.

Carey writes that the group and white Christian nationalism pose “a dire threat to our democracy.” That’s another phrase the left uses frequently, even though the essence of democracy is that people of diverse opinions have an opportunity to have a say in elections.

Carey seeks to warn us about this group, however, by drawing attention to it. He probably gave it more publicity than it would have gotten from the sign alone.

Some on the left claim that to be white is bad, to be a Christian is bad and that to be a “nationalist” means that surely you are among the next group of Nazis, as was mentioned by Carey. So what could be worse than “white Christian nationalists”?

Except that it is all a lie.

Any person who understands human nature understands that if you push people too hard, they tend to push back. As our society goes in one direction, there will be people who will resist. When the direction includes activity that many find morally repugnant, many are not easily converted.

I am not familiar with the group behind the Lititz billboard; however, I am aware that there is too much name-calling of “racist” done by people who push a new kind of anti-Christian white racism.

James Dillner

Leola