Nonviolence or nonexistence?

The Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol raise again the central question of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life: Will we choose violence or nonviolence? But he put this urgent edge on it: “It is no longer a choice between violence and nonviolence in this world; it’s nonviolence or nonexistence.”

As we observe King’s birthday today, it is encouraging to think that most Americans believe demonstrations should be nonviolent. On the other hand, it is discouraging that seemingly few Americans have embraced King’s belief that nonviolence is the strongest and most effective response to violence itself.

And so, as a nation, we have believed in superior violence as the best way to security, starting (or will it be ending with?) our commitment to mutually assured destruction by nuclear weapons.

The first international treaty to ban nuclear weapons will go into effect on Jan. 22. Sadly, the United States is not a signatory. Domestically, it remains to be seen what choice will be made between violence and nonviolence in response to internal threats and use of violence.

When demonstrators are nonviolent, do we assume they are not serious or undeserving? If we were just and merciful in all our actions, would we not be serious?

Is it too much to hope that the pain of the violence we are forced to suffer will show us the hypocrisy of the violence we are willing to inflict?

King lived and taught that nonviolence is a way of life for courageous people. We honor him for paying the ultimate price for his country and humanity.

John K. Stoner

Akron