From 1967 to 1971, I was in U.S. Air Force intelligence, involved with the surveillance of the military capabilities of various countries deemed a threat to our nation.

The methods used and information we captured was classified “top secret restricted,” which is above “top secret.” This type of classified information was included among the documents that former President Donald Trump had in his possession after he left office, according to media reports. As commander in chief of our armed forces, he would have been well aware of how this level of information and other classified documents should be handled and secured.

While I was on active duty and after I was discharged from the Air Force, if I had revealed the methods used or removed hard copies of the information collected, I would have been arrested, prosecuted and sent to United States Penitentiary Leavenworth for a very long time.

Trump is not above the law and should be held accountable for his actions, as any other individual would be.

Edward Soule

Manheim Township