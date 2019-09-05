1. Military people:
I see on TV where you can’t live on the wages you are making. Well, I will tell you a secret. Being drafted in 1966 (1966-1968) myself, I made $63 a month.
And if you can’t live on the wages you are making now, stay out of the bedroom. Don’t have 30 kids. If you try, you can make a living. Or you are going to have to get a real job like everyone else.
2. On gun permits, conceal weapon permits:
Don’t have my permit now for at least three years. Scared of going to the county courthouse in Lancaster. That is a death walk to me. Put that part of the courthouse someplace else.
By doing this, more people will apply for a permit. Don’t need to die to apply for a conceal permit. This way law enforcement would know better who has weapons.
William Gearhart
Landisville