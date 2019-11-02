At times I still recall advice from my high school wrestling coach: “Sometimes you gotta act a little crazy.’’ This thought, despite its corniness, became a valuable tool inside my wellness kit, reinforcing my social survival skills.
Recently there have been many letters containing the concept of mental health issues. Writers have a tendency to refer to this as problematic or an excuse for societal ills. Sometimes their points are hollow, casually mentioning the words “mental health issues,’’ yet conveniently lacking declarations or statements (“We should use the tools we have,” Sept. 17 letter). Mental health issues also have been utilized as labels, enabling writers to condescend or separate themselves.
Doesn’t every living American citizen possess mental health? What exactly are those issues, and who determines whether they are good or bad? I am aware of many locals who are dismissive toward the idea of seeking help. Maybe they perceive it as a sign of weakness, or they are totally submerged in denial of having any mental issues. Perhaps they are philosophically bound, believing ignorance is bliss, or frightful of becoming labeled.
Consider how smartly successful Ozzy Osborne became after singing this: “I’m going off the rails on a crazy train.’’
I think the written words appearing upon my stress ball state it best: “It takes the courage and strength of a warrior to ask for help.’’
Brent Becker
Ephrata