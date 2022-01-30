On Jan. 19, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell inadvertently gave us a new classification of Americans — the “Almost Americans.”

McConnell said concern over voting rights is misplaced “because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”

When he tried to clean up his remarks, he commented on the “outrageous mischaracterization” of his history and record on voting rights and race relations. First he said that he had meant to say the word “almost” before Americans in his original comment. Then he clarified and said he had meant to say that the omitted word was “all.”

But perhaps “almost” is a true expression for the existence of a significant cohort of the American experiment — forever marginalized “Almost Americans.”

Many of us referred to as African Americans (among other names) recall the three-fifths compromise of 1787, which considered those entrapped in slavery as three-fifths of a person. The 13th Amendment and 14th Amendment effectively repealed the compromise, but the belief that African Americans are not 100% American lingers on.

In a speech on Oct. 12, 1915, President Theodore Roosevelt said, “The one absolutely certain way of bringing this nation to ruin, of preventing all possibility of its continuing to be a nation at all, would be to permit it to become a tangle of squabbling nationalities, an intricate knot of German Americans, Irish Americans, English Americans, French Americans, Scandinavian Americans or Italian Americans, each preserving its separate nationality, each at heart feeling more sympathy with Europeans of that nationality, than with the other citizens of the American Republic.”

Today, I believe that the only remaining hyphenated Americans are people of color — the “Almost Americans.”

Kevin Powell

Landisville