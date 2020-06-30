On the front page of the June 23 LNP | LancasterOnline, there is an article about a local attorney who now has to quarantine because a state trooper to whom she was speaking ignored a judicial order requiring face masks in court facilities and has tested positive for COVID-19 (“Maskless trooper tests positive”).

It’s hard for me to imagine that people are so selfish and disrespectful of others that they ignore commonsense requirements to wear masks and to social distance.

But then, in that same edition, I saw the front-page photograph of state House Speaker Bryan Cutler and the chief clerk of the House of Representatives shaking hands and leaning toward each other about a foot apart to speak — without masks. Our “leaders” are setting the example.

Kathy Gerhart

Manheim Township