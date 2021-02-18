Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for the past year of diligent pandemic coverage. I read with interest the recent reporting on restaurant mitigation efforts. It has been a long year, but it appears that COVID-19 is tireless, unlike me. But, barring the Second Coming, it is not going away soon.

After a year, I still don’t like wearing a mask. After 65 years, I still don’t like wearing underwear (usually). It is uncomfortable, but at age 2, I learned to wear it. I’ve learned to wear a mask; it is not that difficult. I will continue to do so, for my health and the health of everyone else. I hope that in a year I will no longer need to do so.

Meanwhile, I beg all businesses, schools and institutions to post this: “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask — No Service.” It is not too difficult! This “war” is not going to last forever. Everyone needs to do their part.

Thank you to Agape Café & Grille for being willing to share your experiences and endeavors (“ ‘Closed,’ but open,” Feb. 13 LNP | LancasterOnline). It helps the rest of us as we struggle to learn how to stay healthy and well in the face of a tireless, mindless pestilence.

Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline for your reporting on restaurant inspections and closures. Any entity that values my dollar more than my health — and the health of my fellow humans — will not see my meager dollar.

John Wenger

West Lampeter Township