These are interesting times. A fellow appears at Lancaster Central Market displaying a rifle. His defenders say that’s his right. I’d imagine it’s my right to go to market with a gas can and a Zippo — but why? Perhaps this “maskless wonder” intended to defend himself against the justified glares of other shoppers, or even a dressing down from a health care worker who has to deal with the results of this kind of arrogant ignorance.

Folks are so concerned about their economic health. I’ve seen folks opposing closings, social distancing and mask-wearing who even sign their name to letters pointing out that it’s mostly old people who die of COVID-19. Can you imagine the phone call later that day: “I’m sorry Mom, but I’ve got boat payments.”

President Donald Trump tweeted to “liberate” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia and — against the advice of medical experts — encouraged states to reopen. In what can fairly, in my view, be called the “Trump Bump,” infections are now surging across the West and South. Now even Texas is making masks mandatory.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has made the wearing of masks mandatory. The usual suspects are crying foul. President John F. Kennedy once said “ask what you can do for your country.” And these folks respond with a childish “No! And you can’t make me.”

David Stoeckl

Conestoga