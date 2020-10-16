OK, first Pennsylvania reopens the liquor stores during the pandemic, and I think we know why — money.

And Gov. Tom Wolf wants to legalize recreational marijuana, partly because the state needs more money. In my view we can’t even control DUIs, but the governor wants to add pot to the mix for the drivers on the roads?

I have an idea for the state to make a chunk of change. Why not make the Amish register each of their buggies and have a yearly inspection and safety check, just like those of us with motor vehicles are required to do? I believe the buggies ruin our roads.

When I asked a state representative about this, I was essentially told, “Well, you probably wouldn’t want to travel at 20 mph.” And my answer is, “No, you’re right, but I also wouldn’t want to be riding in a plywood box up against a vehicle doing 50-60 mph.”

When I ask about the cost of repairs to our roads from their horses and wheels, no one will answer. There is no excuse, in my view, for some buggies to have metal wheels; they are very dangerous.

I just want to know why their rules and laws are different from ours. After all, aren’t we all in this together?

The saying “someone will only get away with what they’re allowed to” seems to fit here. Maybe we all should wear straw hats, because it seems like there is magic in them.

Terry Conrad

New Providence