Congratulations to LNP on another fine article featuring our local high school marching bands (“Summer blowout,” Sept. 2). This Labor Day feature never fails to inform and entertain.
To the marching members of these fine organizations: Thank you for your music and performance art! The skills, life lessons and memories you gain this fall will remain with you for years to come.
And did you know that many colleges and universities (Elizabethtown College included) offer financial aid to students who participate in their music ensembles?
If you are considering a college education, be sure to ask the schools on your “list” if they offer music performance scholarships and if those scholarships are available to students of any academic major.
Why not be recognized and rewarded for your talent, dedication and love for music?
Dr. Robert Spence
Associate Professor of Music
Director of Instrumental Studies
Elizabethtown College