The Nov. 10 article in LNP | LancasterOnline about a Manheim Township couple being criminally charged with endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors by allegedly hosting alcohol and marijuana parties at their home in 2019 and 2020 was deeply disturbing (“Police say party parents aided drinking”).

According to police, there were multiple gatherings of large groups of teens partying in the home; children vomiting (due to intoxication); a vehicle accident involving juveniles and drugs; and four juveniles arrested for smoking marijuana on the patio, allegedly with the homeowners’ knowledge and permission.

Both parents are listed as licensed anesthesiologists. As medical professionals, they should be familiar with the health hazards that alcohol and marijuana present for minors. As parents, their alleged behavior was abhorrent, lacked common sense and was grossly irresponsible.

These incidents show why I am vehemently opposed to Gov. Tom Wolf’s push to legalize recreational marijuana. I attended Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s cannabis discussion in Lancaster in March 2019. The pro-legalization speakers all spoke of adult/parental monitoring, imposing safeguards and ensuring that juveniles would not have access to recreational marijuana. But the Manheim Township charges indicate, in my view, the polar opposite and portend that parties like these will only multiply if recreational use is legal.

Don’t open this Pandora’s box. Substance abuse is a costly epidemic that needs to be reversed, not expanded.

I can only hope that our state Legislature holds firm in its opposition to legalizing recreational marijuana. The governor’s misguided proposal must not become law.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township