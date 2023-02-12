With so much chatter about Pennsylvania mail-in ballots being disqualified because of an “erroneous” date on the ballot envelope, an obvious question popped into my head.

Why do we even have a date field on the ballot envelope? The only dates that should matter at all are the date of the election and/or the postmark on the outside of the envelope.

If the ballot is received by the Board of Elections on or before Election Day, it should be counted — if it is otherwise properly completed and has a proper signature.

Any ballots received in the days following Election Day should be segregated and then painstakingly examined to determine if they were postmarked on or before the date of the election. If so, they should be counted; if not, they should be saved but not counted.

This seems like a very simple (and obvious) solution to the problem of having folks’ ballots disqualified because of an irrelevant date written (or not written, as the case may be) on the inside envelope. What difference does that date or its absence make if the ballot is received and/or postmarked on time and is otherwise properly executed in all respects?

I’d really like to see this simple fix enacted to help ensure that no vote is ignored because of an “error” that I believe is truly meaningless.

Tom Ruckel

Lititz