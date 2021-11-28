This is in response to the Oct. 31 letter, “Do something to quell the noise.”

Back in the “good old days,’’ the drive up Queen Street and down Prince Street was referred to as the “roundabout’’ (or the “loop”) and all of us teenagers participated almost every Saturday evening. However, if you were caught driving with a loud muffler — not the stock muffler — you were fined and given two days to change it, or face a more serious fine.

In this day and age, local car mufflers and even louder motorcycles are seemingly allowed anywhere on any road, even though the noise would wake people at night or send roars like thunder throughout the neighborhood.

So, I now believe that the loud mufflers and the “vroom, vroom’’ of the motorcycles are an indication that the drivers and riders did not receive enough attention in their younger years and are now attempting to make up for that loss.

Same goes for the suspension-raised pickup trucks that require a ladder to get someone into the passenger seat. Think about it. Could it be that the person owning that vehicle could have been looked down upon by his peers in his youth, and this vehicle now allows him to look down upon all those around him?

I’ve been associated with the auto industry for most of my life, and it has taught me that you can determine the somewhat basic character of a person by the vehicle he or she drives. Attention is drawn to those who drive a somewhat “superior’’ vehicle, versus those who don’t need the attention and drive a somewhat “normal’’ vehicle.

Am I altogether wrong on this subject?

J. Eugene Mummau

East Hempfield Township