With regard to the livestream of the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships: Congratulations to Graham Thomas, of Penn Manor, and Alyssa Fedorshak, of Ephrata, for their wins.

Regrettably, it appears as though many of their family members and friends were not able to see their championship races.

Like hundreds of parents and friends, I make the trip to Ephrata Middle School each year to watch these great races. This year, however, after hearing that the league did not want spectators at the event, we opted to utilize the link provided by some of the coaches to view the championships online.

Unfortunately, for the boys race, the livestream was unwatchable and we saw only a few seconds of the race.

While, on the second day, we were actually able to view the first 13 minutes of the girls race, we were again tremendously disappointed when the coverage stopped with about a mile to go. We were unable to watch the most critical part.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This coverage was inadequate. I can only imagine the frustration and irritation experienced by hundreds of parents. For the league to not permit spectators at an outdoor event (when almost all other fall sports, with guidance from the PIAA, allow spectators) and then to completely botch the livestream was disappointing.

While I appreciate the league’s effort to bring this event online, it fell short, and I would strongly encourage it to be better prepared in the future.

Chris Goodling

East Hempfield Township