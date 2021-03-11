Regarding the March 5 letter “Limbaugh peddled ignorance and hate”:

I thank you for putting my thoughts into words! Speaking of the misogyny label in that letter, another March 5 letter (“Things were better under Trump”) has this closing statement: “Also, my thoughts are that some of the Democratic women in Congress are mean and disrespectful and lie.”

That’s a misogynistic statement.

What about U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s many mean and disrespectful statements and lies?

She embraced Trump’s false claim that he won the election. She harassed a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting. And, most evil of all, she once asserted that the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting was “staged.”

Betsy Pederson

Mount Joy