Regarding The Associated Press story with the headline “Wolf doesn’t see end to rules” on the front page of the April 17 LNP | LancasterOnline:

Indeed, these are exceptional times that we are enduring. However, when is enough enough? First, we were asked to stay home and distance ourselves. Then we were asked to wear masks while inside stores, when we dared to shop for life’s essentials.

In short, we need to question how many of our rights and liberties are we willing to “shelter.”

Recently, on Tucker Carlson’s nightly political talk show on Fox News, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was challenged over his lockdown measures. The subject of the Bill of Rights surfaced when Carlson asked the governor how he had the power to have 15 people arrested for attending a funeral at a synagogue, violating the ban on large gatherings.

The governor’s response was that he wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights and “that’s above my pay grade.

Pathetic!

Lest we forget: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” That is from Benjamin Franklin’s “Reply to the Governor” in 1755.

Brenda Cover

West Hempfield Township