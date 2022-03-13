I’d like to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for its fair and inclusive coverage.

There are two ongoing news issues that I would like to address. First, the state legislatures that are ending or trying to end mail-in voting, and their insensitivity to all of the vulnerable seniors who use this method to participate in their civic duty. I find these legislatures’ actions to be dishonorable and partisan, and they should be ashamed.

Second, the ongoing coverage of some school boards banning books about slavery and the Holocaust, sometimes because school board members don’t want children to feel bad about themselves. Will these school boards ban the Bible next, because God’s word challenges us to change our behavior? God’s word not only encourages us, but it should also convict us of poor behavior.

The purpose of Scripture and history is to enlighten us and to enable personal growth, so that the evils of the past are not repeated. Our knowledge of God’s word is for personal transformation and for the good of others.

Kathy Covert

Rapho Township