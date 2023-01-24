As a lighting professional, I was very interested to see the A1 story in the Jan. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline about light pollution and the night sky (“As skies brighten, the twinkle fades,” The Associated Press).

Light pollution is not new. It is a result of poor design, light-fixture placement and the type of light source, among other factors. There is a misconception that the use of LED light is the primary reason for light pollution. It’s more complicated than that. However, LED also offers us the ability to control and manage light better than ever before.

Properly designed and installed, LED can actually be the cure, not the cause. The International Dark Sky Association, which is not mentioned in the article, is a global organization for the purpose of research and advocacy aimed at increasing awareness of the aspects and impacts of light pollution. I am a member of an advisory panel to the association, which is looking to establish a learning program for the public, professionals, planners and lighting sellers.

I am pleased that LNP | LancasterOnline chose to highlight this important issue on the front page of the newspaper. More awareness is key to gaining support for the measures needed to mitigate light pollution and allowing us to, once again, see the night sky in all its splendor.

Bob Preston

Manheim Township