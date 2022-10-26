I was once a Republican because the party had a platform that stood for fiscal responsibility and less government intrusion into your life.

In my view, this is not true now.

Republicans offer no platform to improve our lives, and they want to intrude on our lives by controlling our bodies (abortion, birth control, medical decisions); whom we marry; and which god we worship. They want religion to control our government and schools, including what we read.

They want law and order for the common man, but not for the members of the MAGA cabal who invaded the U.S. Capitol and attempted to negate our votes and democratic form of government.

I believe that the Republican Party has become a cult that follows a deranged former president.

We need everyone who believes in the freedom of choice to be the person you want to be and wants to live in a democracy crafted by our Founding Fathers to vote on Election Day. Our future and that of our future generations depend on it.

Lorna Long Mentzer

East Lampeter Township