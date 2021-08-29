When the United States left Saigon in 1975, the footage on TV and the photos in newspapers and magazines showed the horror and fear on those poor people’s faces as our mighty helicopters took off with people hanging from those huge flying beasts.

I now see a repeat performance; our country’s blood and treasure squandered over the course of a 20-year war. Tens of billions of dollars spent — on what? A fully trained, extremely well-equipped army of partisan soldiers? As with Vietnam, as soon as the U.S. made preparations to leave, most in the Afghanistan military dropped their weapons, tossed the uniform and fled. They are seemingly unwilling to fight for their vision of Afghanistan. What a shame.

A glimmer of hope has appeared early, when some resistance put forth by the Afghan government and the locals is occurring. I wish them well.

I thank President Joe Biden for removing our women and men from harm’s way and not backing down when dumped on by critics. All the wars for the Middle East go back decades, and I believe that both political parties and their presidents made bad decisions about our going to war. And those decisions all lacked an honest understanding of what a successful outcome would look like.

Will we learn a lesson about our limitations as a powerful nation to impose our will on other nations? I hope so.

Joseph Manning

Warwick Township