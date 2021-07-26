Pennsylvania passed the long-overdue reform to curb animal abuse called Libre’s Law in 2017, but can’t enforce it adequately without a very modest increase in the annual dog license fee.

Lawmakers who are afraid of losing an election because they lack the courage to pass reasonable funding legislation are neither leaders nor public servants.

We taxpayers also have a responsibility to be realistic, while at the same time demanding transparency about where our tax money is being spent at both the federal and state levels.

Nothing is free, folks, and reasonable people should be able to agree on that. As my father animused to say, “A word to the wise is sufficient.”

Chris Milsom

Wrightsville

York County