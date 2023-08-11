The call came the other night at a late hour. I’m like most people who tend to think the worst when that happens — it’s generally not good news. And indeed it wasn’t. The recorded voice informed me that there was an emergency at the City of Lancaster Bureau of Water that necessitated that I conserve water until further notice.

Well now, how were they to know that I was indeed doing their bidding at that very hour by sleeping soundly in my bed and not using any water at all? But, yeah, I was glad for the call. An emergency is an emergency, after all. And when they get their system fixed, I’m thinking that with all of that extra water I was personally able to save them, perhaps they could fill up some buckets and collectively go soak their heads!

Phil Holzinger

Lancaster