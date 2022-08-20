It may come as a surprise to many that the Lancaster metropolitan area is consistently rated poorly when it comes to air quality. The American Lung Association ranks Lancaster 72nd out of 229 U.S. metropolitan areas for high ozone days; 24th out of 216 for 24-hour particle pollution; and 36th out of 199 for annual particle pollution.

Lancaster is within the worst third of metropolitan areas, based on all of those metrics. This poor air quality has an adverse affect on many people’s health and daily lives, possibly including you or your loved ones. Children, people with asthma, people with heart and lung conditions and the elderly can all be harmed by our local air pollution. Increases in asthma emergency room visits and premature deaths are associated with air pollution.

The primary source of this air pollution comes from the burning of fossil fuels. As it happens, this is also the primary source of greenhouse gases that are warming our climate.

By reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, we combat both problems simultaneously. The most effective solution, in my opinion, is a carbon pricing system that makes fossil fuel companies pay for the harm they cause to our health and the environment. The carbon price would increase gradually, making fossil fuels less competitive and favoring cleaner energy.

This would harness the tremendous power of the free market, spurring technological innovation and job growth. This is not just a win-win; it’s a win-win-win.

Michael Poon

East Hempfield Township