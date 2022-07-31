I would personally like to express my sincere gratitude to all of the law enforcement personnel who diligently worked on the case of the horrific murder of Lindy Sue Biechler.

I started in Manor Township’s police department in March 1978, and I know the officers I worked with were determined to solve this case. Unfortunately, the case went unsolved and some of those officers passed away without knowing who had committed this senseless act.

I retired in March 2016, and I knew in my heart that with the advanced technology of DNA, this case would eventually be solved. And I thank God I am alive to see a person finally arrested and charged. Now those deceased officers can rest in peace.

With all of the criticism going on concerning law enforcement these days — especially by the media (LNP | LancasterOnline included) and groups like Lancaster Stands Up and Black Lives Matter — it gives me great satisfaction knowing that my fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement put this criticism aside and diligently and relentlessly worked on this case to solve it.

Also, kudos to the people from Parabon, especially CeCe Moore for her dedication to this case. This case I’m sure involved many different agencies, and this goes to show the great cooperation and dedication of all law enforcement officers, despite the calls to defund the police.

Now, hopefully, justice will be swift and served for this young lady whose life was cut way too short by this heinous act.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township